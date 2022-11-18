Heartland Votes

More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes

More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery.
More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery.

According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.

Including National Flood Insurance payments to policyholders and U.S. Small Business Administration loans, total assistance to St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County residents and businesses was more than $115.9 million.

“Supporting families and businesses and helping the St. Louis region recover were our top priorities following the devastating, historic flooding that impacted the St. Louis region from July 25-28,” Governor Parson said in the release. “We are grateful that community partners pulled together in the recovery effort and that more than 13,500 Missouri families are being assisted through our combined state and FEMA recovery outreach efforts.”

The governor’s office reminded those impacted by the July flooding that FEMA representatives are still available at the FEMA Helpline 800-621-3362, and that any other eligible expenses found after the the application period closed on Nov. 7 will be considered for reimbursement.

Eligible businesses and private nonprofits in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County may still apply for a SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan.

Businesses and nonprofits can apply online or download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. The deadline to apply for a SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan is May 8, 2023.

Governor Parson’s request for a federal major disaster declaration was approved by President Joe Biden on August 8.

Before the federal disaster declaration, Governor Parson declared a state of emergency in Missouri and activated the State Emergency Operations Plan.

