Kentucky candle factory workers who survived tornado, file ‘Charge Against Employer’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Former employees that were injured while working the overnight shift at a Mayfield candle factory during the December 2021 Western Kentucky tornadoes filed a federal charge against Mayfield Consumer Products (MSP).

According to the release, the charges were filed on behalf of 20 employees on Friday. The “Charge Against Employer” accuses MCP of “unfair labor practices.”

The federal charge states: “The employer is continuously retaliating against us in denying, abridging, and/or obstructing workers’ compensation benefits because we participated in an OSHA investigation that led to fines for many violations... On 11/17, a collection agency attacked us for payback.”

Survivors came forward this week saying that in December during the week before Christmas, while some employees were still in the hospital recovering, management was sending text messages telling employees not to speak with OHSA.

The employees’ attorney, Amos N. Jones met with survivors in Mayfield and Hopkinsville on Friday and said that now some employees are being targeted by an Indiana-based collection agency for tornado-injury medical bills MCP and its insurers have not paid.

“This is a new low,” Jones said. “With yesterday’s revelations from the collection agency and today’s federal charge in Washington, we are asking for further federal intervention for force MCP to treat its employees and former employees right.”

