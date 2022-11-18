Jackson sports complex adds 2 new soccer fields

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two new soccer fields are coming to the Jackson Sports Complex.

Leaders broke ground on Friday, November 18 on fields 12 and 13.

They’ll be bermuda grass fields designed not to flood.

The complex president told us why they’re excited about the improvements.

“Can’t begin to tell you how excited I am,” Tony Koeller said. “I’ve been the president of JOSO for about seven years now. It’s been a long road to get some progress out here. It’s a city park with very little funding, so being able to find a corporation that would help us get this project going is infathomable.”

The new fields are expected to be finished next spring, that’s when the other fields will be re-sodded and irrigated properly.

The soccer park serves more than 1,000 families participating in youth soccer each year.

