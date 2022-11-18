Goldschmidt wins 1st NL MVP

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won his first MVP award.

The MLB Awards were held on Thursday evening, November 17.

Goldschmidt won the National League MVP, the first St. Louis player since fellow first baseman Albert Pujols in 2009.

According to MLB, Goldschmidt not only led the NL but set a career best in slugging percentage (.578). He also led the league in OPS (.981) and weighted runs created plus (177).

Goldschmidt beat out two others players, including teammate Nolan Arenado, for the award.

