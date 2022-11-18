Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Forecast

Cold, breezy weekend outlook....plus.....warmer for Thanksgiving?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:20 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
An overnight cold front is introducing a reinforcing shot of cold air that will be with us through the weekend.  As we get into Thanksgiving week,  a gradual warming trend is anticipated.  In the short term,  clouds and even a few flurries just behind the front early this morning will give way to a breezy and cold day with mostly to eventually partly cloudy skies.  Highs will be about 34 to 40,  with chilly northwest winds adding a wind chill.  Tonight will bring clearing skies and light winds:  overnight temps will fall to near-record territory mostly below 20°.   Tomorrow (Saturday) will be sunny and slightly ‘warmer’,  but with a chilly west wind making it feel colder than the actual highs in the 40s.  Thankfully,  Sunday will be less breezy.

The pattern next week will bring southwest flow and a gradual warming trend, with highs in the 50s through most of the work week.  It’s a big travel week,  and currently no major systems are expected in our region, though there may be systems to our south and north.  By Wednesday night into Thursday a weak disturbance will be passing SW to NE close to us,  but models are now trending off to the southeast with this,  so Thanksgiving Day may end up as dry (and mild) after all.  No major systems are foreseen the following weekend either…at least at this early point.

