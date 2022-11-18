First Alert: Breezy and much colder

(KFVS) - A cold front overnight brought a shot of colder air, which will stick with us through the weekend.

A few flurries from the front are possible this morning.

Expect a partly to mostly cloudy, cold and breezy day in the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will range from 34 to 40 degrees, but chilly northwest winds will make it feel colder.

Tonight, skies will be clearer and winds will be light.

Overnight temps will fall to near-record territory, mostly below 20 degrees!

Saturday is looking sunny and slightly ‘warmer,’ but a chilly west wind will make it feel colder than the actual highs in the 40s.

Sunday will be less breezy.

A gradual warming trend arrives next week with afternoon highs mostly in the 50s.

Currently, no major systems look to impact travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A weak disturbance will pass close to the Heartland by Wednesday night into Thursday, but models have this trending off to the southeast.

Thanksgiving Day is looking to be dry and mild.

