Heartland Votes

First Alert: Breezy and much colder

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/18
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - A cold front overnight brought a shot of colder air, which will stick with us through the weekend.

A few flurries from the front are possible this morning.

Expect a partly to mostly cloudy, cold and breezy day in the Heartland.

Afternoon highs will range from 34 to 40 degrees, but chilly northwest winds will make it feel colder.

Tonight, skies will be clearer and winds will be light.

Overnight temps will fall to near-record territory, mostly below 20 degrees!

Saturday is looking sunny and slightly ‘warmer,’ but a chilly west wind will make it feel colder than the actual highs in the 40s.

Sunday will be less breezy.

A gradual warming trend arrives next week with afternoon highs mostly in the 50s.

Currently, no major systems look to impact travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

A weak disturbance will pass close to the Heartland by Wednesday night into Thursday, but models have this trending off to the southeast.

Thanksgiving Day is looking to be dry and mild.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Wanted woman arrested in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in-conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Ticketmaster cancels public on-sale for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a speech on the House floor that she will step aside after...
Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Thursday night.
Leonid meteor shower to peak Thursday night

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Friday Forecast
A chilly, but beautiful sunny day at Campbell City Park .
First Alert: Possible snow flurries tonight; temps in the 30s
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A few flurries tonight. Cold tomorrow.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Colder air moves into the area tonight and Friday