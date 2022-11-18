Heartland Votes

Du Quoin man sentenced for violating protection order

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois man was sentenced recently for violating a protection order.

According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, Dustin Lee Dimitroff, 26, of Du Quoin, was sentenced to 5.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections in each case.

He previously pleaded guilty to violation of order of protection and admitting to a probation violation in a separate case in which he was charged with violation of order of protection.

Following his release from prison, Dimitroff will have to serve a period of mandatory supervised release of up to four years.

According to the state’s attorney’s office, regarding the most recent case, on June 24 Dimitroff was in a home protected by a valid order of protection granted by the Jackson County Court.

They said the victim returned to her home, saw him through the window and notified police.

When the officer arrived, he saw Dimitroff run from the back door of the home.

When it comes to the older case, the state’s attorney’s office said Dimitroff originally pleaded guilty to violation of order of protection on March 23 and was sentenced to probation.

While on probation, they said he violated his probation order by being within 1,000 feet of the protected home and a petition to revoke his probation was filed.

He admitted to the violation and was resentenced to the Department of Corrections for not obeying the court’s order.

Dimitroff received credit for his time spent in jail on each of these cases.

The Dowell Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigated these cases. Assistant State’s Attorney Penny J. Pierson was responsible for the prosecution.

