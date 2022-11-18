Heartland Votes

City council to vote on $6M plan to rebuild the ‘Bubble’

The Central Municipal Pool, also called the "Bubble," could undergo a $6 million rebuild in...
The Central Municipal Pool, also called the “Bubble,” could undergo a $6 million rebuild in March.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council will be voting on a $6 million proposal to rebuild the Central Municipal Pool, also called the “Bubble.”

The Bubble is located at Cape Central Junior High School.

The pool was closed in September of this year because of mechanical issue with the heating and air system that could not be repaired.

The City Council is expected to take action on the multi-million dollar proposal from Penzel Construction Company, Inc. during their meeting scheduled for Monday, November 21.

Penzel’s plan includes using the current base of the structure, but to rebuild the pools walls and create a new enclosure.

Other improvements on the contractor’s list are a new competition equipment, deck, filtration and other pool equipment.

If the council approves Penzel’s plan to renovate the pool, construction could begin in March of 2023.

