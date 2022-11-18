Heartland Votes

Chris Hemsworth has gene making Alzheimer’s more likely, test reveals

FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.
FILE - Actor Chris Hemsworth's genetic testing uncovers a troubling gene.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:07 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(CNN) - The actor best known for playing the immortal god Thor in the “Avengers” series is facing some mortality issues of his own.

Chris Hemsworth recently found out he has a gene that makes it eight to 10 times more likely for him to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

While making a new series called “Limitless” for Disney+ and National Geographic, he found out through a genetic test that he was at risk.

The new series has the star engaging in various stunts and practices to enhance and prolong his life.

Though producers gave Hemsworth the option of not disclosing the genetic test results, he though the prospect of helping others was more important.

Hemsworth said he hopes the new series will be a motivator for viewers to take better care of themselves and live healthier, happier lives.

