Chimney inspections could help prevent a fire in your home

QUINCY (WGEM) - As we start going into the winter months you may start using your chimney more often.

Chimney inspectors suggest you get your chimney inspected at least once a year to see if it needs to be swept and cleaned.

They said if you don’t keep up with your chimney maintenance, it could cause a fire in your home from creosote buildup.

“Creosote is combustible, so if you have a lot of buildup in the flue and you burn a fire that gets too hot, or some embers go up the flue, it can ignite that creosote and that creates a very intense fire because it draws a very strong draft up the flue. It can essentially be like a jet engine,” said Miller’s Up the Chimney Sweeping and Inspections Owner Cole Miller.

Creosote is a chemical that is formed by distillation of wood and Miller said this is the main thing they look for in inspections.

Miller said by cleaning out the creosote, it could prevent a fire from happening in your home.

Having the proper equipment in your home, in case something does goes wrong, is what Miller said is important to have.

“You should always have a functional fire extinguisher and smoke detectors in your home. That’s the most important lifesaving item you can own in your home,” said Miller.

Miller said the process for cleaning and sweeping a chimney usually takes about 45 minutes to 1 hour.

He suggests getting your chimney inspected now, before you begin to use it more often.

FEMA provides a list of ways to take care of your chimney to prevent fires during winter.

Causes of fires from a chimney

Do not restrict the air supply, by closing the glass doors or failing to open the damper wide enough. The longer the smoke is in the flue, the more likely is it that creosote will form.

By closing down the stove damper or air inlets on a wood stove too soon or too much.

Do not burn unseasoned wood: So much energy is used initially just to drive off the water trapped in the cells of the logs that it keeps the resulting smoke cooler than if seasoned wood is used.

In the case of wood stoves, overloading the firebox with wood in an attempt to get a longer burn time also contributes to creosote buildup.

Fireplace safety

Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers or sparks from jumping out.

Do not burn paper in your fireplace.

Put the fire out before you go to sleep or leave your home.

Put ashes in a metal container with a lid, outside, at least 3 feet from your home.

Wood stove safety:

Make sure your stove is 3 feet from anything that can burn.

Do not burn paper in your wood stove.

Put the fire out before you go to sleep or leave your home.

