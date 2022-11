Cardinals Caravan 2023 to stop in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will visit six states in four days in 2023.

The caravan will make several stops in the Heartland.

While the participating players haven’t been announced yet, you can check out the tentative schedule below.

Caravan 1

Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. - Missouri Farm Bureau Center in Jefferson City, Mo.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon - Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center in Columbia, Mo.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. - Hannibal LaGrange - Mabee Sports Complex in Hannibal, Mo.

Caravan 2

Friday, Jan. 13 at 12:30 p.m. - Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:15 p.m. - JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 11 a.m. - Billingsley Ballroom (MSSU) in Joplin, Mo.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. - Rolla High School Gymnasium in Rolla, Mo.

Caravan 3

Friday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. - AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tenn.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon - Embassy Suites in Jonesboro, Ark.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. - Dyer County High School in Dyersburg, Tenn.

Caravan 4

Friday, Jan. 13 at noon - iHotel and Conference Center in Champaign, Ill.

Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. - Embassy Suites Hotel in Peoria, Ill.

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 4:30 p.m. - DoubleTree Hotel in Bloomington, Ill.

Caravan 5

Sunday, Jan. 15 at noon - Lake Land College Field House in Mattoon, Ill.

Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. - Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Ill.

Monday, Jan. 16 at noon - Decatur Hotel and Conference Center in Decatur, Ill.

Monday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. - Castle Ridge Event Center in Centralia, Ill.

Caravan 6

Sunday, Jan. 15 at noon - Marion Cultural and Civic Center in Marion, Ill.

Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. - CK Newsome Center in Evansville, Ind.

Monday, Jan. 16 at noon - Paducah McCracken Conv. and Expo. in Paducah, Ky.

Monday, Jan. 16 at 5:30 p.m. - Osage Community Centre in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

