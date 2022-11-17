Heartland Votes

Icy conditions possible on U.S. 60 after crews battle structure in Salem, Ky.

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling U.S. 60 on the east edge of Salem, Kentucky on...
Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling U.S. 60 on the east edge of Salem, Kentucky on Thursday. Icy road conditions are possible after crews battled a structure fire.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:56 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling U.S. 60 on the east edge of Salem, Kentucky on Thursday, November 17.

Overnight crews battled a structure fire on the 700 block of North Main Street, which is near the Babb Lane intersection just east of the Livingston County Hospital.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, water on the roadway from the firefighting efforts froze, creating icy conditions.

KYTC crews have spread salt to melt the ice, but drivers are urged to to be cautious.

Crews will continue to monitor the situation.

U.S. 60 was closed for a few hours to allow crews to battle the fire.

The highway is now open to traffic.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Woman wanted in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.
Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as man missing since April 2021

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
For the first time in a little more than two months, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed...
Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumes service for the first time in 2 months
KY 1529 in the southern part of the county reopened Tuesday evening, November 15 after a crash.
KY 1529 in Hickman Co. reopened after crash between U.S. 51, KY 239
According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the...
Oversized load delivery delays traffic in Jackson, Mo.