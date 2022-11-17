Icy conditions possible on U.S. 60 after crews battle structure in Salem, Ky.

SALEM, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling U.S. 60 on the east edge of Salem, Kentucky on Thursday, November 17.

Overnight crews battled a structure fire on the 700 block of North Main Street, which is near the Babb Lane intersection just east of the Livingston County Hospital.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, water on the roadway from the firefighting efforts froze, creating icy conditions.

KYTC crews have spread salt to melt the ice, but drivers are urged to to be cautious.

Crews will continue to monitor the situation.

U.S. 60 was closed for a few hours to allow crews to battle the fire.

The highway is now open to traffic.

