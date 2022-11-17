Perryville man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for child porn possession

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming’s office, Jonathan D. Drury, 37, of Perryville, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, November 17 before U.S. Dist. Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

Court documents state that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Drury’s home in June 2021 after “developing probable cause” that he was getting videos containing child pornography over the internet.

They said Drury’s cell phone was seized, which was found to contain numerous videos showing young children being sexually abused.

At his guilty plea hearing earlier this year, Drury admitted that he downloaded the videos from various websites.

After serving his sentence, Drury will be placed on supervised release for life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

