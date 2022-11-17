Heartland Votes

Perryville man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for child porn possession

A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for possession of child...
A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming’s office, Jonathan D. Drury, 37, of Perryville, appeared for his sentencing hearing on Thursday, November 17 before U.S. Dist. Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.

Court documents state that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Drury’s home in June 2021 after “developing probable cause” that he was getting videos containing child pornography over the internet.

They said Drury’s cell phone was seized, which was found to contain numerous videos showing young children being sexually abused.

At his guilty plea hearing earlier this year, Drury admitted that he downloaded the videos from various websites.

After serving his sentence, Drury will be placed on supervised release for life. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Wanted woman arrested in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.
Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as man missing since April 2021

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians through a Team Kentucky update on November 17.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17.
Cape Central teacher recognized as ‘outstanding educator’
In December, you can learn more about Harriet Tubman's life at Giant City State Park.
Harriet Tubman program at Giant City State Park
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland