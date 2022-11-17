Heartland Votes

Pat Quinn, former Ill. governor, to make political announcement Thursday

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is set to announce his plans to get back into politics.
Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is set to announce his plans to get back into politics.
By Tom English
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is set to announce his plans to get back into politics.

The Democrat said he will reveal his 2023 election plans on Thursday, November 17 at 1:30 p.m. in Chicago.

It’s not clear what office Quinn will seek.

Quinn served as Illinois Governor from 2009 to 2015.

He lost a reelection bid to Republican Bruce Rauner.

