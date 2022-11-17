Pat Quinn, former Ill. governor, to make political announcement Thursday

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is set to announce his plans to get back into politics.

The Democrat said he will reveal his 2023 election plans on Thursday, November 17 at 1:30 p.m. in Chicago.

It’s not clear what office Quinn will seek.

Quinn served as Illinois Governor from 2009 to 2015.

He lost a reelection bid to Republican Bruce Rauner.

