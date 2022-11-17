New Cape Emergency Operations Center planned for Klaus Park leads to concerns from community

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some concerns over a popular park in the City of Jackson, Mo., are growing as there is discussions to construct a new building.

Cape Girardeau County leaders met up with members of the community who regularly visit Klaus Park met on Wednesday, November 16, to discuss plans for a new Emergency Operations Center building and the concerns on possible impacts it would have on the park and recreational activities.

County commissioners explained in depth the layout involved in the new operations building that is planned to be built by 2024.

Residents voiced concern about how the new structure will impact recreational activities.

“You don’t like seeing things taken away or areas taken away. That’s the big concern,” Cyclewerx Owner John Dodd said. “Hopefully this brought up concerns. Are there other options? What are things that can be done? Being selfish, it would be nice for things to stay just the way they are.”

Cape Girardeau County District 1 Commissioner Paul Koeper said they felt it was important to attend the meeting to explain the project and hear what residents have to say.

“Ultimately, the commission has to make the decision for the betterment of 80,000 people in this county. We just like to hear the input,” Koeper said. “We thought it was important to come out and hear what they have to say.”

Matt Smith is a resident and volunteer who regularly visits the park and is the team director for the SEMO Mudcats which use this park frequently with their mountain biking program. He said when some community members found out about plans for constructing a concrete structure, it became a shock and were concerned how this would impact activities within the park.

Smith then helped plan a couple of meetings on Wednesday and invited local leaders to discuss the project with the community.

“As a concerned citizen, a taxpayer, a husband, a father, and a coach, I feel like today we want to educate the county commissioners, the public and the media of the unique impact this park has on the Cape community,” Smith said in the meeting.

Smith then informed the people in attendance about the multiple events that have occurred in the past several years and how visitors have grown in numbers in this park, along with current and future events and activities planned.

After Smith concluded the reasons why Klaus Park is so important to the community, he then handed the microphone to Cape Girardeau County District 2 Commissioner Charles Herbst who was also in attendance at the meeting.

Herbst explained to everyone the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Operations Center is in the process of looking for a new established location as it currently sits in the lower floor of an administration building built in the 1930′s in the center of Jackson.

Herbst added that funds from the American Rescue Plan Act became available for them to use towards a new Emergency Operations Center.

“The county emergency management department, the park director and his staff, and commissioners, through a process identified a section of ground at Klaus Park that would be suitable for this project,” Herbst said at the meeting.

Herbst also detailed a description of the new operations center building.

“Plans are currently being drawn for a 7,000 square foot building,” Herbst said to the residents. “It would house emergency operations equipment. Sitework is being conducted to verify the soil conditions. All of the equipment will be inside the building. It’s not like it will be a fenced in area like the National Guard Armory or such like that with equipment outside. The building will have administration space for 1 to 3 employees. These would be county employees. They’ll have a conference room available for the emergency operations center. The building has been requested to be aesthetically designed for a positive visual appearance for the park, as well as the interstate with colors and masonry details to blend in. Utilities are all planned to be underground like cable, fiber, electric, sewer. Those type things to have less impact.”

Commissioners also spoke about how there are replacement and renovations of shelters in the park in the plans.

“We’re going to build a bigger, better and cleaner restroom,” Koeper said. “We’re on a septic system here which part of the whole thing is we would go into the City of Jackson sewer system, bigger water lines coming up here, more infrastructure is needed for that building as we would have to have more water, electric, and we want to build bigger restrooms here. We want to build a playground, better pavilions so people can use this park.”

Koeper said he believes there is a solution to where they are able to build the new Emergency Operations Center without negatively impacting the recreational activities that attract visitors to this park.

For Dodd, he is invested in the park and what changes may bring about with the new building. He said he hopes there will be a solution everyone can agree with.

“The next step is to make sure everything can coexist,” Dodd said. “Life is always changing and you sometimes have to be inventive and think outside the box to come up with the best situation. Hopefully with bringing things up and starting this we can come up with that.”

Ongoing discussions are planned to continue about the project. Commissioners say they would like to see bidding for the new structure start next Spring.

