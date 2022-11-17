Heartland Votes

Mo. receives $2.5M grant to continue SAFE Kit Initiative

FILE PHOTO. Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the state will receive a third federal grant...
FILE PHOTO. Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the state will receive a third federal grant from the Department of Justice.(Springfield Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri is getting more money to clear the state’s backlog of untested rape kits.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the state will receive a third federal grant from the Department of Justice.

Schmitt said the $2.5 million grant will allow his office to continue its work on the SAFE Kit Initiative.

His office started the program in 2019 to clear the backlog of sexual assault kits throughout the Show-Me State.

The three-year grant runs through 2025, and will pay for the final inventory of tested and untested kits collected before May 2022.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Wanted woman arrested in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.
Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as man missing since April 2021

Latest News

The Carbondale Fire Department said, "It's not every day that you rescue alpacas from a stalled...
Carbondale firefighters rescue alpacas from stalled elevator
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Mississippi Riverfront is in need of a clean up. To help with this, the Missouri Department...
Cleaning up the Mississippi River
According to a release from MoDOT, the competition challenges high school juniors and seniors...
Southeast Mo. high school students compete in MoDOT’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition