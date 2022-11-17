Mo. receives $2.5M grant to continue SAFE Kit Initiative

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri is getting more money to clear the state’s backlog of untested rape kits.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt said the state will receive a third federal grant from the Department of Justice.

Schmitt said the $2.5 million grant will allow his office to continue its work on the SAFE Kit Initiative.

His office started the program in 2019 to clear the backlog of sexual assault kits throughout the Show-Me State.

The three-year grant runs through 2025, and will pay for the final inventory of tested and untested kits collected before May 2022.

