Heartland Votes

Missouri Chamber of Commerce honors retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt

By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt received the Missourian in the Arena Award.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce presented Senator Blunt with the honor Thursday. It’s the chamber’s highest recognition for elected officials. The award goes to someone who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to protect Missouri employers.

The chamber president says Senator Blunt has strongly advocated for Missouri employers and workers in Washington, D.C.

Senator Blunt will end a 50-year career in public service in January.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Wanted woman arrested in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.
Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as man missing since April 2021

Latest News

The FDA has announced that amoxicillin is currently in shortage as respiratory illnesses rise.
Local pharmacists in the Heartland feeling the impact of the amoxicillin shortage
Pharmacies across the Heartland are reporting one of the most commonly used antibiotics is in...
Amoxicillin shortage in the Heartland
A change in air service providers could be coming to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.
Change in air service providers could be coming to Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois
The Airport in Paducah is getting closer to having a new carrier.
Contour takes over at Barkley Regional Airport on 12/6
Students from more than 2 dozen schools in Southeast Missouri got a chance to show off their...
MoDOT bridge building competition in Cape Girardeau