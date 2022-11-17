Heartland Votes

Local Ukrainian teacher educates fourth graders on Ukraine

One local teacher in the Heartland is feeling the impact of the Ukrainian war personally
By Breanna Harris
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An educator in Cape Girardeau, Mo., has a unique perspective on the war in Ukraine. While she is teaching students in the Heartland, some members of her family are still in Ukraine.

“It feels really awful and hard to know that my family is fearing, and the war is going on.”

Viktoriia Kisil, a teaching assistant at Clippard Elementary says that with everything going on in Ukraine right now, it’s a difficult and emotional time for her family.

“Knowing that my dad is at the war and like he’s militarian and my family is under a huge risk every day and even like yesterday Russia shoot more than 100 rockets on the territory of Ukraine and it was all over the territory,” said Kisil.

Viktoria graduated from SEMO with masters degree in language. The teaching position has allowed her to remain in the United States as the war rages in her homeland.

“To know that every second it might be crucial for my family and even though my family is in the central part of Ukraine … knowing that they are in danger gives me a lot of stress,” Kisil said.

Today she wanted to talk to these 4th graders about her home in Ukraine.

“Whenever we were learning about it, I wanted to learn more,” said fourth grader Mercedes Toeniskoetter.

“Whenever we were learning about it, it was interesting, and I wanted to know more about Ukraine and all the cool facts,” fourth grader Elijah Brink said.

During this difficult time, Kisil says she feels supported from the people here in the community.

“I have good people around me who understand and help me a lot of course I miss my family so much I take it as a great experience for me to learn about the different educational system and then when I’m able to go back to Ukraine to use the knowledge I acquired here in our educational system,” said Kisil.

Kisil says she’s thankful her family is safe despite the on going war.

