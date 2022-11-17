Jury finds Dongola man guilty of trying to meet child for sex

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Union County jury found a Dongola man guilty on three charges involving trying to meet a child for sex.

According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, 51-year-old Billy W. Tellor was found guilty on grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child charges on Wednesday, November 16.

Tripp said Tellor was convicted for using an instant messaging service to contact a child with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child.

The jury trial lasted two days.

Sentencing is set for January 13, 2023 at 10 a.m.

After serving his prison sentence, Tellor will be required to register as a sex-offender.

Tellor was arrested on May 3, 2021 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.