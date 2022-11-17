Heartland Votes

Jury finds Dongola man guilty of trying to meet child for sex

A Union County jury found a Dongola man guilty on three charges involving trying to meet a...
A Union County jury found a Dongola man guilty on three charges involving trying to meet a child for sex.(KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Union County jury found a Dongola man guilty on three charges involving trying to meet a child for sex.

According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, 51-year-old Billy W. Tellor was found guilty on grooming, indecent solicitation of a child and solicitation to meet a child charges on Wednesday, November 16.

Tripp said Tellor was convicted for using an instant messaging service to contact a child with the intent to commit a sex offense against the child.

The jury trial lasted two days.

Sentencing is set for January 13, 2023 at 10 a.m.

After serving his prison sentence, Tellor will be required to register as a sex-offender.

Tellor was arrested on May 3, 2021 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Woman wanted in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.
Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as man missing since April 2021

Latest News

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling U.S. 60 on the east edge of Salem, Kentucky on...
Icy conditions possible on U.S. 60 after crews battle structure in Salem, Ky.
An outpouring of support at a time of tragedy. That's how a Sikeston family describes the 4 day...
Body of Sikeston hunter found in Carter County
The sculpture sits in front of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri building on S....
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
Matt Smith addressed county commissioners in a meeting at Klaus Park on Wednesday.
New Cape Emergency Operations Center planned for Klaus Park leads to concerns from community