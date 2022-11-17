Heartland Votes

Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau

A new sculpture in Cape Girardeau is raising awareness of homelessness.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area.

That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.

The bronze sculpture shows a cloaked figure laying down on a bench with holes in the feet symbolizing people who experience homelessness every day.

“What you see is a homeless person, a person who is experiencing homelessness on a park bench,” Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri Dr. Melissa Stickel said. “It’s meant to make you think about where are the corners in my community. Where are the park benches that people are sleeping on and laying on.”

Stickel said she hopes this piece sparks a discussion which then could lead to action from within the community.

“When you discuss things, whether it’s good, bad, or indifferent, when you spark a discussion, you spark action,” Stickel said. “Someone is going to see something, they’re going to talk about it, it’s going to create a debate, it’s going to create arguments, it’s going to create collaboration, all those things. When something is discussed, action usually follows. And, that’s what we hope here is that this just brings more awareness to the issue that we do experience right here in Cape Girardeau.”

This sculpture is put in place with the help from partnering agencies from Saint Francis Healthcare System and other community donors.

The piece was sculpted by Timothy P. Schmalz.

