Holiday lighting ceremony Nov. 22 in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners will hold a Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 22.

According to a release from the city, the celebration includes carolers and refreshments.

It will be start at 5 p.m. on Water Street in front of the large floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson Street.

At 5:22 p.m., the board will “flip the switch” to illuminate the new 20-foot tall Christmas tree.

The city said there will also be lights across downtown, including Locomotive 1518 near the Carson Center, the Santa House, trees and shrubs along Broadway and the downtown gazebo.

