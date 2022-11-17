Heartland Votes

Harriet Tubman program at Giant City State Park

In December, you can learn more about Harriet Tubman's life at Giant City State Park.
In December, you can learn more about Harriet Tubman's life at Giant City State Park.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MAKANDA, Ill. (KFVS) - Harriet Tubman is famous as a civil rights activist and a former slave, as well as her involvement with the Underground Railroad. In December, you can learn more about her life.

On December 3, Marlene Rivero, a local first person heritage interpreter and storyteller, will teach the history of Harriet Tubman. From 1-2 p.m., Rivero will reenact the life of Harriet Tubman. This event takes place at Giant City State Park in Makanda, Ill.

Learn more about Harriet’s life, and how songs and signal quilts communicated information for runaway slaves during her time in the Underground Railroad. This indoor program is free and open to the public but registration is required.

To register, you can call Giant City State Park at 618-457-4836.

