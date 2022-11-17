Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians through a Team Kentucky update on November 17.

Beshear included updates on Kentucky National Guard members returning home; economic development progress; executive orders regarding medical cannabis; disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts in Eastern Kentucky; wildfires; public health; and shopping local this Christmas season. He also named both the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.

Kentucky National Guard

Governor Beshear shared the good news that 208 Kentucky National Guard members will be returning home from their deployment in Kosovo in Southeast Europe. These soldiers, who are part of the 1st Battalion, 149th Infantry, come from Barbourville, Middlesboro and Ravenna. They mobilized in December 2021 and have been serving as part of a NATO-led peacekeeping force.

Economic Development Update

During the Team Kentucky update, it was highlighted that four economic development projects are expected to create 435 jobs and that represent $632M in investment.

Last month, Beshear joined UPS Supply Chain Solutions Inc., the largest employer in Metro Louisville, to announce that the company would be increasing its footprint in the commonwealth with $334M in investments to establish two new locations in Jefferson and Bullitt counties. The facilities will boost the supply chain within the health care sector and create 435 high-wage jobs.

UPS highlighted progress on a $220M project to create a two-bay hangar at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The project, announced in 2018, is expected to be completed by next year. The hangar will be able to house the largest UPS aircraft and will serve as a location for maintenance and service checks.

UPS company leaders also announced a $78M Global Aviation Training Center expansion in Louisville, which includes four full-motion flight simulators that will be used for pilot training, office space and classrooms. The project, expected to be completed in 2023, will further the company’s training efforts.

Cabinet for Economic Development Secretary Jeff Noel joined British Airways and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to help announce a new direct flight from Northern Kentucky to London Heathrow, with flights set to begin next June. Flights of British Airways’ Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft will run five times per week during the summer and four times each week during the winter months.

Medical Cannabis, Delta 8 Executive Orders

In an effort to reduce Kentuckians’ reliance on addictive opioids and to provide them relief from pain, the Governor recapped that Kentuckians with certain severe medical conditions and who meet specific requirements to be able to possess and use small amounts of legally purchased medical cannabis to treat their medical conditions starting January 1, 2023.

In an executive order, Gov. Beshear outlined conditions that Kentuckians with at least one of 21 medical conditions, which include cancer, multiple sclerosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, muscular dystrophy or a terminal illness, must meet to access medical cannabis beginning January 1, 2023.

The Governor also said that the state will regulate the sale of Delta 8. Delta 8 contains THC, but at a lower level than marijuana. It is not a controlled substance in Kentucky nor under federal law, and a court has ruled that it is legal in Kentucky.

Eastern Kentucky Flood Update

Gov. Beshear provided an update on Eastern Kentucky’s stabilization and rebuilding efforts following July’s historic floods. More than $88.1M in grants have been approved under the Federal Emergency Management Agency Individuals and Households Program for 8,460 households. Over $55.8M has been approved under the U.S. Small Business Administration. Disaster Recovery Centers and Multi-Agency Resource Centers are open until November 22. Visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources for locations and times or follow Kentucky Emergency Management on social media.

The Governor said that Kentucky State Parks are now housing 216 people, down eight from last week and down from the 360 people sheltered on September 1. Currently, 660 individuals are being housed in travel trailers. There are 320 travel trailers on site in 10 different locations.

To date, the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised over $12.2M from more than 41,000 donors. Gov. Beshear highlighted and thanked HCA Healthcare for their donation of $100,000 to the fund. To contribute, click here. For other information regarding flooding in Eastern Kentucky, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.

Gov. Beshear announced that Kentucky Emergency Management received two letters approving 13 Perry County properties for FEMA’s property acquisition program. This is a voluntary program, the purpose of which is to prevent the loss of life and property from future floods. The project will protect the community from the direct impact of severe storm events and provide a long-term solution to existing and future hazardous conditions.

EKSAFE and WKSAFE Fund Awards

Today, Gov. Beshear announced another $11,746,999 in awards from the Eastern Kentucky SAFE Fund to communities and public entities to support recovery efforts in counties impacted by the late July floods. Payments going out this week include:

$3.2M to the Knott County Board of Education to ease the district’s strained fiscal liquidity;

$906,203 to the Knott County Fiscal Court to cover the required match of FEMA projects and to an employee floodplain planner;

$226,160 to the Knott County Water and Sewer District for its required FEMA project match;

Over $6.2M to the Letcher County Board of Education to ease the district’s strained fiscal liquidity; and

Over $1.1M to the Letcher County Fiscal Court for required FEMA project match of $31,531 to the Letcher County Water and Sewer District to obtain engineering and surveying services.

The Kentucky Division of Emergency Management has issued almost $14.9M in payments from the nearly $213M appropriated for the Eastern Kentucky SAFE Fund.

Gov. Beshear also announced more awards from the Western Kentucky SAFE Fund, including:

$550,000 to the City of Bowling Green to restore its greenspace; and

$65,000 to the Princeton Water and Wastewater System for the restoration of underground service lines.

Wildfire Update

The Governor said that recent rainfall provided enough moisture to help extinguish or control all wildfires from last week. The Division of Forestry installed fire safety breaks to prevent the fires from growing again. As of this morning, Kentucky has had 369 fires, with 29,155 acres burned during the fire season, which began October 1.

Gov. Beshear thanked those working to put out the fires, including the five state forestry agencies from Virginia, South Carolina, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and Texas that sent crews to assist. He also thanked the volunteer firefighters from Daniel Boone National Forest and conservation officers from the Kentucky Department for Fish and Wildlife Resources. He asked Kentuckians to refrain from any outdoor burning during this time, as debris burning, campfires and sparks from farm equipment can cause a fire, especially in dry conditions.

Health Updates

The Governor also updated Kentuckians on influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, COVID-19 and monkeypox in the commonwealth. He recommended that Kentuckians stay up to date with their vaccines and boosters, wash their hands frequently and stay home if they are sick.

Gov. Beshear said influenza is spreading widely in Kentucky at this time. One influenza death has been reported for Kentucky’s current 2022-2023 influenza season. Most influenza detections in the commonwealth have been identified as Type A. The flu vaccine has been updated this year and is expected to perform well against this circulating strain.

RSV, a common respiratory virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms, has recently increased in the United States, and outbreaks of the virus have occurred in Kentucky daycares and preschools. People of any age can become infected with RSV, and most recover within one to two weeks. RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

A total of 80 cases of monkeypox have been reported in Kentucky from 18 different counties. This now includes a case in the 16-to-20-year age group. More than 6,400 doses of the monkeypox vaccine have been administered in Kentucky. The current vaccine eligibility criteria are listed on the Kentucky Department for Public Health website.

Shop Local

Gov. Beshear encouraged Kentuckians to shop local as the Christmas season approaches. For gift ideas, visit kentuckytourism.com/holidays.

Team Kentucky All-Stars

The Governor named the Bourbon County High School Marching Band and their band director, Michael Stone, this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars. The Bourbon County Marching Band was selected to perform in the 2022 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Gov. Beshear also named Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Deborah Yetter this week’s Team Kentucky All-Star. Yetter, who focused on reporting abuse, neglect and children’s welfare in Kentucky, announced that she had completed her final day on the job at the Courier-Journal after 40 years in the industry. In April, Yetter was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame for her work and loyalty to the people of the commonwealth.

