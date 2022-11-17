Heartland Votes

First woman elected as Alabama senator begins taking office

Katie Britt succeeds long-time Senator Richard Shelby
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)
Gray DC Bureau interviews the first female Senator from Alabama, Katie Britt (R-AL)(DC Bureau)
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator-elect Katie Britt (R-Ala.) went from working as Richard Shelby’s chief of staff to eventually replacing him as a U.S. senator.

Alabama now goes from having one of the oldest U.S. senators, Shelby is 87-years-old, to one of the youngest. Britt is 40-years-old.

Britt made her first trip to Congress decades ago as an intern for Shelby.

“Over 20 years ago,” Britt said, “and this very building. And then now to be here with my name on the door, it’s really surreal.”

Britt won her election with 66 percent of the vote. She is pitching herself as a family-friendly senator. Britt said she can deliver the change she says voters want.

“They want us to seal and secure our border,” Britt said. “They see what that’s doing in our communities from a safety perspective and what it’s doing with the fentanyl crisis. It’s not only hitting every community across Alabama, but schools and into families.”

Britt says she wants to carry on the Shelby’s legacy of making relationships and seizing opportunities, but she plans to make her own personal mark on the position.

“Make sure that I’m Senator Katie Britt,” Britt said. “I’m my own person. That I am walking forward and working hard for our parents across our state and nation.”

Britt’s term technically begins January 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Wanted woman arrested in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.
Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as man missing since April 2021

Latest News

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is set to announce his plans to get back into politics.
Pat Quinn, former Ill. governor, to make political announcement Thursday
Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft proposes rules for library books
Sen. Sally Turner (R-Lincoln) speaks during a press conference on Nov. 15, 2022.
Downstate senators propose penalty enhancements for fentanyl dealers
Justice Laurance B. VanMeter has been elected as the 6th chief justice of Kentucky.
Kentucky Supreme Court elects new chief justice
Despite the defeat of Amendment 2, Cameron stated on Nov. 9 that his office believes “there is...
Ky. AG Daniel Cameron urges Supreme Court to allow pro-life laws to stand