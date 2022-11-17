First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

An upper level trough over the eastern U.S. will continue to keep our weather cold and mainly dry through the upcoming weekend. As we get into next week temps should moderate, with at least a small chance of rain toward Thanksgiving day. In the meantime, today should bring more sun and slightly warmer temps: afternoon highs look to be about 40° to 45°. But a reinforcing cold front will move through tonight, pulling our temps back down for tomorrow through the weekend. With the front tonight it looks like we could have a few snow showers, but only trace amounts of precip are expected, and Friday will be party cloudy and a bit colder again, with highs of about 35° to 40°.

The weekend will be mainly clear and chilly with cold mornings and very cool afternoons. A southwest breeze will add to the discomfort on Saturday. As we get into next week we should finally get a pattern shift with gradually moderating temperatures…and highs at least into the 50s. There may be some rain Wednesday night into Thursday, but this is a long way off so timing on this could easily change. No winter precip is expected in our Heartland region next week.

