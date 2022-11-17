First Alert: Sunny & chilly, even colder air on the way

(KFVS) - Expect more sunshine today, but it will still be chilly for this time of year.

Afternoon highs will range from 40 to 45 degrees.

A cold front moving into the Heartland tonight will bring in even cold air, which will stick around through the weekend.

A few snow showers are possible tonight with the front. Only trace amounts of snow is expected.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The weekend looks to be sunny with cold mornings and very cool afternoons.

A southwest breeze will make it feel even colder on Saturday.

A break in the cold pattern shifts at the start of next week with temperatures gradually warming into the 50s.

By Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day there could be some rain, but this could easily change.

