A few flurries tonight. Cold tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. Another cold front is heading our way tonight and this will bring another shot of cold temperatures. For this evening we will see a few clouds increase with flurries possible later. temperatures will fall through the 30s this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.

For Friday we will start of with a few clouds but will gradually become mostly sunny. It will be very cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s far north to near 40 south. The wind chill will remain in the 20s for most of the day.

