Heartland Votes

Father charged in fentanyl death of 1-year-old son, police say

Lenin Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.
Lenin Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.(Enfield Police Department)
By WFSB Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A man in Connecticut is facing charges in connection to the death of his 1-year-old son.

The medical examiner said the toddler died from acute fentanyl intoxication on Nov. 22, 2021, according to the Enfield Police Department.

The young boy ingested enough of the deadly drug that he would only be able to live for several minutes, authorities said.

“Under the circumstances we believe them to be, this is characterized as an accidental death, a negligent death, in terms of the legal mindset,” Chief Alaric Fox said.

The child’s father, Lenin Rodriguez, 30, turned himself in to the police Wednesday on an active arrest warrant.

Rodriguez was charged with criminally negligent homicide and risk of injury to a minor.

