Colder air moves into the area tonight and Friday

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/17.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
More clouds will push into the Heartland this evening and overnight, and there could be a few scattered flurries or light snow showers. No accumulation expected. It will be cold as you step outside on Friday. Lows tonight will dip into the 20s, but feels like numbers will be in the teens Friday morning. Northwesterly winds will continue through the day, so winds chills will be cold. Most areas will only feel like the mid to upper 20s through the afternoon hours. Highs will only be in the 30s. The weekend will be cold too, but sunny. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s for most of the weekend. We are watching for a slightly warm up next week. Scattered rain possible by Thanksgiving.

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 11/17.
