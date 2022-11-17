Heartland Votes

Cleaning up the Mississippi River

The Mississippi Riverfront is in need of a clean up. To help with this, the Missouri Department...
Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi Riverfront is in need of a clean up. To help with this, the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for volunteers.

The MDC, along with those volunteering, plans to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront. This takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

“Our waterways are vital to the beauty and functionality of our community,” said Angela Pierce, event organizer and naturalist at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. “If we want to continue to enjoy the natural beauty of the Mississippi River, we’ve got to continue to take care of it.”

Volunteers are asked to register online at the MDC Website. They are also asked to meet at the Broadway entrance of Riverfront Park in downtown Cape Girardeau by 2 p.m. on the day of the clean up. Free T-shirts, snacks, and drinks will also be provided.

