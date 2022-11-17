Heartland Votes

Christmas exhibits open at Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex

The Nativity Story exhibit at the History Center features individual trees symbolizing Joseph,...
The Nativity Story exhibit at the History Center features individual trees symbolizing Joseph, Mary, Shepherds, Magi tree and others representing the Nativity story.(Source: Cape Girardeau County History Center)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:10 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas season has arrived at the Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex in Uptown Jackson.

Christmas exhibits are now on display and open to visitors.

The center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and the evenings of the Christmas Country Church Tours.

Admission is free.

This year’s exhibit features “The Nativity Experience” with individual trees symbolizing Joseph, Mary, Shepherds, Magi tree and other trees representing the Nativity story.

The exhibit also features an extensive Nativity scene collection.  

Other displays include trees decorated in the “legends” of the Christmas story in the lobby, a Santa Extravaganza, a Military Tribute, a Happy 50th Birthday Disney World exhibit, a Nutcracker display window and a “Night Before Christmas” display window.

For more information contact the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 573-204-4240 or through their Facebook page.

