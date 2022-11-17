Christmas exhibits open at Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas season has arrived at the Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex in Uptown Jackson.

Christmas exhibits are now on display and open to visitors.

The center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and the evenings of the Christmas Country Church Tours.

Admission is free.

This year’s exhibit features “The Nativity Experience” with individual trees symbolizing Joseph, Mary, Shepherds, Magi tree and other trees representing the Nativity story.

The exhibit also features an extensive Nativity scene collection.

Other displays include trees decorated in the “legends” of the Christmas story in the lobby, a Santa Extravaganza, a Military Tribute, a Happy 50th Birthday Disney World exhibit, a Nutcracker display window and a “Night Before Christmas” display window.

For more information contact the Cape Girardeau County History Center at 573-204-4240 or through their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.