Carbondale firefighters rescue alpacas from stalled elevator

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fire department recently helped with an unusual rescue.

According to the Carbondale Fire Department, they rescued alpacas from a stalled elevator on Thursday, November 17.

They said the “victims” were from Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Ill.

According to the ranch’s Facebook page, they were filming a TV segment and the studio is on the second floor.

They said they took two of their younger alpacas on the elevator “because alpacas don’t do stairs.”

The ride up was ok, but on the ride back down to leave, they said the elevator stopped working.

Two alpacas were rescued from a stalled elevator and then had to be carried down two flights of stairs. (The SPIEL/Growing Media)

Luckily, a man was waiting on the first floor to film them getting off the elevator and heard their yells.

Despite the “drama,” the ranch said no alpacas were harmed.

They were carried down the stairs.

