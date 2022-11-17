Heartland Votes

Cape Central teacher recognized as ‘outstanding educator’

Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17.
Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central High School teacher was named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator.

According to a release, Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17.

He was awarded with a $1,000 Visa Gift Card, “Best Teacher Ever” coffee mug; certificate and McDonald’s coupons to pay it forward.

“Mr. Daniels is so deserving of this award, and it was an honor to recognize him for the creative ways he goes above and beyond to inspire his students,” said Heartland McDonald’s co-owner/operator Andi Hilburn-Vaini.

Brad Short, another Heartland McDonald’s co-owner/operator, said in the release, “It’s clear that Mr. Daniels exhibits the ultimate dedication to his students.”

Community members submitted nominations online and Daniels was selected from a pool of more than 650 nominations.

The Heartland McDonald’s organizations started the award program three years ago as a way to recognize area educators for their dedication to their students.

Hilburn-Vaini owns and operates a total of 28 restaurants across southern Missouri, including two in Cape Girardeau. Short owns and operates a total of seven restaurants, including one in Cape Girardeau.

