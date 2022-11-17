Heartland Votes

Battlehawks season tickets to go on sale today

The St. Louis BattleHawks proved to be St. Louis' new favorite home team.
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Battlehawks season tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Prices for Battlehawks ticket packages start at $125, the price starts $100 for all other XFL teams. Fans can preview their seats using Ticketmaster’s ‘Virtual Venue’ feature, which allows them see 3D views of the stadium.

READ: The St. Louis Battlehawks have selected their quarterbacks

XFL season tickets have two membership levels, gold and silver, which come with different benefits, including:

· Price lock for 2023 & 2024 seasons

· Same seat location for all home games

· 20% discount on merchandise at XFLshop.com

· Priority access to purchase additional seats at Season Ticket Member pricing

· Priority access to purchase seats for the XFL Playoffs and XFL Championship Game

· Priority access to renew seats for 2024 season

· Priority game day access to on-field experiences

· Priority access to fan events (watch parties, fan fest, and other special content)

· Priority access to exclusive Season Ticket Member team and coach events (town halls, chalk talks, press conferences and exclusive content and access)

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here. The season is set to kick off in February.

