Adderall shortage could last 30-60 more days, FDA says

Capsules of Adderall are pictured in this photo from Jan. 22, 2017. The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days.(Benjamin Vincent Kasapoglu / (CC BY 4.0))
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Adderall users can expect to see challenges in getting their prescriptions filled for a while longer.

The Food and Drug Administration said the Adderall shortage should only last another 30 to 60 days.

There has been a surging demand for the drug as well as intermittent manufacturing delays at the drug’s creator, Teva Pharmaceuticals.

A data analytics firm reported for people ages 22 to 44, usage has increased by 15% between 2020 and 2021.

The drug is primarily used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Doctors said a lack of access to Adderall can have implications for careers, home lives and even safety.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

