8th annual Stuff the Truck event planned in southern Ill.
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois dealership is teaming up with American Medical Response to host the 8th annual Stuff the Truck event.
According to a release from Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, it will be Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The drop-off locations include:
- Black Diamond Harley-Davidson - 2400 Williamson County Pkwy. in Marion
- Oasis Outdoors Powersports - 2904 W. DeYoung St. in Marion
- Dollar General - 1106 Egyptian Ave. in Christopher
- Dollar General - 110 W. Linden St. in Ziegler
- Save-A-Lot - 309 E. Main St. in Benton
They’ll be collecting non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items and toys. All donations will support local families and food pantries.
