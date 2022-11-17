8th annual Stuff the Truck event planned in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois dealership is teaming up with American Medical Response to host the 8th annual Stuff the Truck event.

According to a release from Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, it will be Saturday, November 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The drop-off locations include:

Black Diamond Harley-Davidson - 2400 Williamson County Pkwy. in Marion

Oasis Outdoors Powersports - 2904 W. DeYoung St. in Marion

Dollar General - 1106 Egyptian Ave. in Christopher

Dollar General - 110 W. Linden St. in Ziegler

Save-A-Lot - 309 E. Main St. in Benton

They’ll be collecting non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items and toys. All donations will support local families and food pantries.

