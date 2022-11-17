Heartland Votes

5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Saline County, Ill.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a four-vehicle crash in Saline County on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a four-vehicle crash in Saline County on Tuesday morning.(Source: MGN)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a four-vehicle crash in Saline County on Tuesday morning, November 15.

The crash happened on Route 34 at West End Road.

According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a northbound black SUV was passing multiple vehicles and crashed into two cars.

ISP said the driver of a white car noticed the SUV in their southbound lane and swerved off the roadway to avoid a crash, but the SUV sideswiped the white car and then hit a black car head-on.

A white pickup truck pulling a trailer and Polaris hit the wrecked vehicles on the roadway.

All four drivers and a passenger in the truck were taken to local and regional hospitals.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

ISP said Melea J. L. Moss, 20 of Harrisburg, was the driver of the SUV. Moss was ticketed for reckless driving and improper passing on the left–unsafe to oncoming traffic.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Wanted woman arrested in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.
Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as man missing since April 2021

Latest News

Drivers are urged to use caution while traveling U.S. 60 on the east edge of Salem, Kentucky on...
Icy conditions possible on U.S. 60 after crews battle structure in Salem, Ky.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
For the first time in a little more than two months, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed...
Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumes service for the first time in 2 months
KY 1529 in the southern part of the county reopened Tuesday evening, November 15 after a crash.
KY 1529 in Hickman Co. reopened after crash between U.S. 51, KY 239