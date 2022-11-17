5 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Saline County, Ill.

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a four-vehicle crash in Saline County on Tuesday morning, November 15.

The crash happened on Route 34 at West End Road.

According to a preliminary Illinois State Police investigation, the driver of a northbound black SUV was passing multiple vehicles and crashed into two cars.

ISP said the driver of a white car noticed the SUV in their southbound lane and swerved off the roadway to avoid a crash, but the SUV sideswiped the white car and then hit a black car head-on.

A white pickup truck pulling a trailer and Polaris hit the wrecked vehicles on the roadway.

All four drivers and a passenger in the truck were taken to local and regional hospitals.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

ISP said Melea J. L. Moss, 20 of Harrisburg, was the driver of the SUV. Moss was ticketed for reckless driving and improper passing on the left–unsafe to oncoming traffic.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.