Heartland Votes

26th annual Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show at Notre Dame High School

FILE PHOTO: Proceeds from the Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show at Notre Dame High School...
FILE PHOTO: Proceeds from the Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show at Notre Dame High School benefit the Performing and Visual Arts Departments.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show will be at Notre Dame High School this weekend.

The schedule will be:

  • Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - $3
  • Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - $3
  • Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - free

According to the school, the proceeds will benefit the Performing and Visual Arts Departments.

They said more than 200 vendors will be set up in the gym and King Hall.

Santa will also stop by on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office
Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Wanted woman arrested in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.
Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as man missing since April 2021

Latest News

According to a release from Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, it will be Saturday, November 19...
8th annual Stuff the Truck event planned in southern Ill.
According to a release from the city of Paducah, the celebration includes carolers and...
Holiday lighting ceremony Nov. 22 in Paducah, Ky.
The Nativity Story exhibit at the History Center features individual trees symbolizing Joseph,...
Christmas exhibits open at Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex
The sculpture sits in front of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri building on S....
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau