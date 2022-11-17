26th annual Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show at Notre Dame High School

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show will be at Notre Dame High School this weekend.

The schedule will be:

Friday, Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - $3

Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - $3

Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - free

According to the school, the proceeds will benefit the Performing and Visual Arts Departments.

They said more than 200 vendors will be set up in the gym and King Hall.

Santa will also stop by on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.