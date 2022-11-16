Woman wanted in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a woman charged in connection with an ongoing drug investigation in Paducah.

Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of trafficking a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).

Police say she was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury on November 4. The charges stem from a now 20-month-long investigation into the illegal sale of fentanyl in Paducah.

According to the police department, 23 people were charged with various drug offenses in September, and the investigation is ongoing.

They said it’s likely more people will be charged.

Anyone with information on Shumpert’s whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. You can also leave an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411.

