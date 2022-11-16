Heartland Votes

Woman accused of stealing more than $22K from elderly Murray resident

Dawn Metcalf, 35, is accused of stealing more than $22,000 from an elderly Murray resident.
Dawn Metcalf, 35, is accused of stealing more than $22,000 from an elderly Murray resident.(Murray Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of stealing more than $22,000 from an elderly resident.

Dawn Lloyd Metcalf, 35, was arrested on two counts of theft by deception over $10,000, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree and one count of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by person.

On Nov. 15, she was charged with four counts of theft of identity without consent.

According to Murray police, they received a report on November 2 about more than $22,000 being stolen from an elderly Murray resident.

The suspect was later identified as Metcalf.

After further investigation, police say they found evidence of additional crimes Metcalf is accused of committing.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Hunter missing for 4 days; search continues in Carter Co.
Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday, November 15 that, starting in 2023, Kentuckians...
Beshear: Kentuckians with severe medical conditions may use medical marijuana for treatment
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

(Source: KFVS)
Sounds of the Season 2022
The Residential Care Center has been closed to the public since 2007. ViWinTech ownership...
Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished
Duckworth said the offense of unlawful disposing of a dead animal is a class C misdemeanor.
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Dumping deer carcasses is illegal; may spread CWD
The city says Cape Girardeau is in a burn advisory status and a “no burn day” on Wednesday,...
City of Cape Girardeau says ‘no burn day’ on Wed.