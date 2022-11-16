Woman accused of stealing more than $22K from elderly Murray resident

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of stealing more than $22,000 from an elderly resident.

Dawn Lloyd Metcalf, 35, was arrested on two counts of theft by deception over $10,000, two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree and one count of knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult by person.

On Nov. 15, she was charged with four counts of theft of identity without consent.

According to Murray police, they received a report on November 2 about more than $22,000 being stolen from an elderly Murray resident.

The suspect was later identified as Metcalf.

After further investigation, police say they found evidence of additional crimes Metcalf is accused of committing.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes and would like to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact the Murray Calloway County Crime Stoppers at 270-753-9500.

