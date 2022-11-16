Heartland Votes

Tickets for Cardinals-Cubs series in London to go on sale soon

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, and Paul Goldschmidt celebrate as 2-1 victory over...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, left, and Paul Goldschmidt celebrate as 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs will take their rivalry to the United Kingdom in 2023.

As part of the MLB London Series, the two-game series will take place from June 24 - 25 at London Stadium. The teams were scheduled to play there in 2020, but those games were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Cardinals are excited and honored to be a part of the London Series next year. The Cardinals-Cubs rivalry is one of the best in sports, and it will be exciting to bring it to Europe for a new audience to experience,” said William O. DeWitt Jr., Cardinals Chairman and CEO. “I have no doubt that the passionate sports fans in London will love these games and we look forward to creating some new Cardinals fans overseas.”

An agreement between Major League Baseball and several United Kingdom baseball groups will ensure MLB London games annually through 2026.

Wednesday, MLB announced tickets will go on sale to the general public on December 6, but those who sign up to get exclusive access to purchase tickets can buy them from 4:00 a.m. on November 30 - 4:00 a.m. December 6. You sign up for exclusive access by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday, November 15 that, starting in 2023, Kentuckians...
Beshear: Kentuckians with severe medical conditions may use medical marijuana for treatment
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals announce ‘Red Friday’ ticket sales
Proceeds from Winter Warm-Up will go to the Cardinals Care programs including Redbird Rookies.
Cardinals announce Winter Warm-up plans
St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Holliday watches his home run to right field during the seventh...
Former Cards slugger Matt Holliday joins Redbirds’ coaching staff
(KFVS)
Houston Astros win the World Series 4-1