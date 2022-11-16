Southeast Mo. State offers chance of free tuition for fall 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For high school students wanting attend Southeast Missouri State University, one lucky student may win a year of free tuition.

According to a release from the university, it will waive the tuition for one student who will be randomly selected from those who apply by the December 1 scholarship deadline.

Lenell Hahn, Southeast’s director of admissions, said the giveaway can help not only one future Southeast Mo. State student, but also allows all who apply to get as many scholarships as possible.

“We have offered the free tuition giveaway for several years, and it is very popular,” Hahn said. “It really does two things. First, we know students can be concerned about the cost of college. For one student, much of that worry goes away. But for everyone else, applying by Dec. 1 is important because that is the scholarship guarantee deadline. Applying by Dec. 1 means students are eligible to receive the maximum amount of scholarships they qualify for.”

Students interested in the giveaway must enroll full-time for the fall 2023 and spring 2024 semesters and live in a university residence hall. Students who are first-time freshmen as well as first-time transfer students are eligible.

Applications for the giveaway must be submitted by December 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The student selected will receive free tuition for one year, a value of $7,761 based on the fiscal year rate for 2023. Tuition will cover up to 30 credit hours of Missouri undergraduate tuition, but doesn’t cover general fees, program fees, or other course-related fees.

Students who apply to Southeast are automatically considered for the university’s Copper Dome Scholarship without additional forms to complete. About 70 percent of students receive a scholarship, and scholarships are possible without submitting an ACT/SAT score.

Hahn said there is no application fee to apply. To be eligible for the Copper Dome Scholarship or the free tuition giveaway, students should apply at semo.edu/apply by December 1.

