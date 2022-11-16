Public asked to help find missing Carbondale man possibly in danger

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who may be in danger.

Cordale S. Baker, 35 of Carbondale, was last seen in town on Tuesday, November 8.

Police said Baker has a condition which places him in danger.

He is described as 5-foot-8-inches tall, weighs 240 pounds, has brown eyes and short black hair.

It is unknown what Baker was wearing the last time he was scene.

Anyone with information about Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

