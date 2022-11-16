Heartland Votes

Planned water outage in Murray, Ky.

Starting today at 8 a.m., residents had no running water during the planned water outage.(MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The State of Kentucky has been relocating utilities for the upcoming Business loop roadway that will connect Glendale road to 94 East. With the utility relocation nearing an end, water supply in Murray will be temporarily shut off in order to complete the final tie.

To let the people of Murray know of this upcoming water outage, letters have been mailed to all affected customers. The City of Murray has also been discussing it on social media, to reach as many people as possible so that everyone was prepared.

The water outage started today on November 16, at 8 a.m., and during this period, residents had no water. Those affected will remain without water until the necessary connections are made. Once the connections are made, the City of Murray will be under a boil water notice until further notice.

Workers will be flushing hydrants and removing as much air from the system as possible. Once service has been restored, Murray will be under a boil water advisory. This includes water for drinking, making ice, washing food, brushing teeth or any other activities involving consumption of water.

