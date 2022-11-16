Heartland Votes

Our cold air turns even colder by the end of the week

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Another cold November day expected today. Breezy winds will make it feel even colder. Highs will only climb into the upper 30s to lower/mid 40s by this afternoon. Feels like numbers will hang in the 30s through much of day. Enjoy the sunshine early, because clouds will push into the Heartland by the later morning hours and continue to push east. The clouds will bring a few snow flurries or sprinkles to the area too. Tonight we clear back out and temperatures bottom out into the teens and 20s by daybreak on Thursday. Friday will be the coldest day of the week, with highs only in the lower to mid/upper 30s!

