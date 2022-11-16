Murphysboro man sentenced to 2 years in prison on gun charge

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois was sentenced to two years in prison on a gun charge.

According to a release from the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Christopher Douglas, of Murphysboro, was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Correction followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez said the sentence is to be served consecutive to a seven-year sentence he received in a 2021 burglar case.

Douglas previously pleaded guilty in Jackson County, Ill. on the charge of aggravated unlawful use of weapons, a class 4 felony.

According to Cervantez’ office, the charges are from an incident in Murphysboro on February 27.

Murphysboro police learned Douglas, who had been released on bond from the Jackson County Jail while awaiting sentencing in a 2021 burglary charge, had an active, out-of-county warrant for his arrest.

Police arrested him on the warrant and found a loaded pistol in his front pocket.

