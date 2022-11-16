Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft proposes rules for library books

Heartland Votes

By Marina Silva
Nov. 16, 2022
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is proposing a rule that he says would protect children from checking out inappropriate books. The public is invited to send comments on the proposed rule.

He sent a statement

“We want to make sure libraries have the resources and materials they need for their patrons, but we also want our children to be “children” a little longer than a pervasive culture many often dictate,” said Ashcroft.

He wants libraries to have written policies determining what is age appropriate and to keep funding from being used to get inappropriate materials. Parents could also challenge what a library decides is suitable for children.

The Missouri Library Association is against the proposal.

“The Missouri Library Association considers Secretary of State Ashcroft’s proposed rule for libraries an infringement on the professional judgment of librarians, and an effort to further stoke division in the communities that libraries serve. Libraries support access to information and ideas,” they said.

You can comment on the proposed rules for the next month by emailing comments@sos.mo.gov.

All comments regarding the proposed rule must be received during the comment period through December 15. You must include “15 CSR 30-200.015″ in the email subject line if submitted via email.

