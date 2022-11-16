Man arrested in connection with active shooter investigation in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - An investigation into the threat of an active shooter leads to the arrest of a 19-year-old Norris City, Illinois man.

According to Harrisburg Police, their investigations into the threat of an active shooter began late Monday night, November 14.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Hunter D. Gross on a charge making terroristic threats and intimidation.

He was booked into the Saline County Detention Center without bond.

Police said a residence was searched in White County in connection with their ongoing investigation.

No other information is being released at this time.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office, White County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police District 19 Investigations, Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office and the ILEAS 9/11 Special Response Team assisted in the investigation.

