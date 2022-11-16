Homeland Security Response Team trained for high-angle rescue

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rescue crew from southeast Missouri took their training to new heights on Wednesday, November 16.

The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team held its monthly training at Buzzi Unicem.

The team included rescuers from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston and Stoddard County.

On Wednesday, the group simulated a high-angle rescue 125 feet off the ground.

“We use ropes in a lot of stuff we do,” Sgt. Tyler Rowe, with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, said. “Something we also try to do is ropes: lowering systems, raising systems. Safety is our utmost concern here, so the more time we get dealing with all of our specialties, the better we are, the better we can serve the public, the better we can serve this area.”

The Homeland Security Response Team serves 13 counties in our area.

