Heartland Votes

Homeland Security Response Team trained for high-angle rescue

The Homeland Security Response Team held its monthly training at Buzzi Unicem.
The Homeland Security Response Team held its monthly training at Buzzi Unicem.(KFVS)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A rescue crew from southeast Missouri took their training to new heights on Wednesday, November 16.

The Missouri Region E Homeland Security Response Team held its monthly training at Buzzi Unicem.

The team included rescuers from Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Sikeston and Stoddard County.

On Wednesday, the group simulated a high-angle rescue 125 feet off the ground.

“We use ropes in a lot of stuff we do,” Sgt. Tyler Rowe, with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, said. “Something we also try to do is ropes: lowering systems, raising systems. Safety is our utmost concern here, so the more time we get dealing with all of our specialties, the better we are, the better we can serve the public, the better we can serve this area.”

The Homeland Security Response Team serves 13 counties in our area.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday, November 15 that, starting in 2023, Kentuckians...
Beshear: Kentuckians with severe medical conditions may use medical marijuana for treatment
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Woman wanted in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
On Wednesday, November 16, Black Diamond Harley-Davidson presented a $565 check to Fighting...
Black Diamond Harley-Davidson donates more than $500 to fighting cancer
Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
(Source: KFVS)
Sounds of the Season 2022