First Alert: Wind chill a factor today

(KFVS) - Bundle up for yet another cold day in the Heartland!

Afternoon highs will be in the 40s, but it will feel much colder.

Stronger winds will make it feel more like the 30s for much of the day.

Wind gusts up to 20 mph are possible.

Clouds will also start to increase by the afternoon and evening hours.

No precipitation is expected, but a few flurries are possible.

Clouds start to clear toward daybreak on Thursday.

The start of Thursday will be very cold in the 20s before warming up into the mid 40s by afternoon.

Friday is looking to be the coldest day of the week.

Afternoon highs will struggle to reach 40.

Cold temps will stick around through the weekend and into the start of next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.